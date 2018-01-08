Malaysia’s opposition alliance has named 92-year-old former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad as its prime ministerial candidate for upcoming general elections to boost its chances of wrestling power from a coalition that has ruled since independence.

The announcement by the four-party Hope Alliance puts an end to squabbling over the thorny issue and is seen as a major show of unity ahead of polls that must be held by August, but are widely expected in the second quarter of 2018.

Prime Minister Najib Razak has clung to power despite a corruption scandal that involved hundreds of millions of dollars passing through his bank accounts.

