AUCHRANNIE, the Isle of Arran-based resort, has completed its transition into employment ownership in a move designed to safeguard its future as an independent business.

The Johnston family have transferred the ownership of the luxury hotel and leisure destination to Auchrannie’s 160 employees, nearly 30 years after Iain and Linda Johnston acquired the hotel in 1988. It is understood to be the first hotel or resort in Scotland to make the move into employee hands.

The transfer has been made to retain the community-focused ethos of the resort established by Linda and Iain Johnston, who have played a key role in the promotion of tourism on the Isle of Arran. Mr Johnston passed away in 2015, but Auchrannie managing director Linda Johnston will continue to lead the Brodick-based business once the transition is complete. The rest of the current management team will also remain in place.

Loading article content