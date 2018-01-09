The family of a traveller who suffered severe injuries in a freak accident in India are trying to raise an extra £10,000 after they were quoted £18,000 to fly him home to Scotland.

Jordan Webster, whose mother is originally from Hillside, near Montrose, was just four weeks into “the trip of a lifetime” when it is believed he fell from a balcony. He is now lying in hospital in Goa.

He suffered severe head injuries and has no memory of the accident so exact details are difficult to piece together.

