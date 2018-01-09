The family of a traveller who suffered severe injuries in a freak accident in India are trying to raise an extra £10,000 after they were quoted £18,000 to fly him home to Scotland.
Jordan Webster, whose mother is originally from Hillside, near Montrose, was just four weeks into “the trip of a lifetime” when it is believed he fell from a balcony. He is now lying in hospital in Goa.
He suffered severe head injuries and has no memory of the accident so exact details are difficult to piece together.
The 26-year-old suffered a broken ankle, two broken ribs, a fractured pelvis, arm and eye socket, and his family are not sure what the lasting damage of his head injury will be.
He is in such a confused and disorientated state at one point he thought he was in Japan. The family believed it would cost £10,000 to get him home, but have now been told that he can only travel on a stretcher and that means removing nine seats from an airliner, costing £18,000.
Over £12,000 has so far been raised for the former bar-worker from Portsmouth, Hampshire, and his family plan on flying him to hospital in Edinburgh before eventually transporting back south.
His mother, Avril Webster, said she is “worried sick” and “hasn’t slept”. Ms Webster, 62, said: “He had an operation two days ago and the hospital said on Saturday that he will be able to fly home.
“However Brian got in touch with the airline and the only way they can fly him is on a stretcher. We’ve had to increase our JustGiving page request from £10,000 to £20,000.”
