AN historic mural in Banff, extensively damaged in a break in last week, is now at the centre of a crowd-funding campaign.
Organisers are hoping to raise £2,500 to restore the severely damaged painting, The Hanging of MacPherson, which is on display at the Kelpie Cafe at Banff Castle in Aberdeenshire.
A JustGiving crowdfunding page has so far raised just over £100.
The café was broken into at some point between closing on Thursday evening and opening on Friday morning last week.
Thieves smashed a window, and then made a hole in the mural to get into the café and steal items.
The mural, by John Stewart, is on loan to the cafe, and was only returned in 2014 after spending many years in an attic.
The painting depicts a satirical scene featuring freebooter James MacPherson.
Julian Watson, who set up the crowd funder, said: "The painting tells the story of freebooter James McPherson who was hung in 1700 in Banff.
"The artist in 1973 depicted many locals and well known political characters of the day from Banff and Macduff.”
He continued: “The painting measures approximately 15 feet by 5 feet and hangs in the Kelpie Cafe Banff Castle, a local community project for people with disabilities.
We wish to restore the painting to its full glory and make good the damage."
