A SCOTS bishop has accused the UK Government of having a “less than generous” response to the global refugee crisis.
William Nolan, the Bishop of Galloway, said more must be done to help those in the “greatest need” following a visit to migrant camps in Calais.
Bishop Nolan, President of the Justice and Peace Commission, also urged the Scottish Government to allow people who wanted to put up migrants and asylum seekers in their own homes.
He said: “There have always been refugees. Mary, Joseph and the baby Jesus were refugees in Egypt. But we have a refugee crisis that is on an unprecedented scale worldwide.”
He added: “Meanwhile, there are many in our country who would like to welcome refugees. I know of people who, at no cost to the state, would happily house and support refugees during their asylum application. This is something the Scottish Government should seriously consider.
“But it is the UK Government which controls the numbers allowed to enter. So far the UK response to the global refugee crisis has been less than generous.”
Meanwhile, Lord Dubs, who fled the Nazis, argued there remained an obligation on the Tory administration to help vulnerable youngsters in Calais and the Greek isles.
