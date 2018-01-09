WHOSE funeral was it anyway? Given the amount of black clothing on display at the Golden Globes one could be forgiven for thinking Hollywood was saying goodbye and good riddance to something, rather than hello to just another awards season.

For all the emotion on show in LA, few seriously think this is the end of abuses of power highlighted by the claims against Harvey Weinstein and others. One would truly have to believe an elephant could fly, that every time a bell rings an angel gets its wings, or other screen myths, to trust in that.

Where Oprah Winfrey struck a chord was in saying that this could be, with careful nurturing, the beginning of the end. An industry that has not just stood on the shoulders of some giant female talents, but trampled a fair few of them into the ground along the way, has to start somewhere. If not now, when?

