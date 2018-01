AN OYSTER farm boss has died after an accident at his company’s work site on the shores of a Scottish loch.

Fellow workers raised the alarm when Hugo Vajk, who ran the award-winning Caledonian Oyster Co Ltd with his wife Judith, ended up face down in the water near the shoreline of Loch Creran, north of Benderloch, near Oban.

Mr Vajk was retrieved from the water late on Sunday afternoon by Oban RNLI lifeboat and then airlifted, by Coastguard rescue helicopter, to Lorn and islands Hospital.

