Golden Globe winner Gary Oldman will compete with fellow Brits Daniel Day-Lewis, Daniel Kaluuya and Jamie Bell for the leading actor prize at the Bafta film awards.
Oldman, who has been critically acclaimed for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour, will take on the stars of Phantom Thread, Get Out and Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool respectively, as well as US actor Timothee Chalamet for Call Me By Your Name.
Sally Hawkins was the only Brit to receive a nod in the leading actress category, for her turn in The Shape Of Water.
She will take on Irish actress Saoirse Ronan for Lady Bird, Annette Bening for Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool, Frances McDormand for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and Margot Robbie for I, Tonya.
The Shape Of Water, a fantasy romance directed by Guillermo Del Toro, leads the nominations at the 2018 awards with 12 nods, including best film.
Other movies nominated for the top prize include Call Me By Your Name, Darkest Hour, Dunkirk and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.
Darkest Hour and Three Billboards are also in the running for outstanding British film alongside Paddington 2, The Death Of Stalin, God’s Own Country and Lady Macbeth.
The ceremony will have a new host this year, when Joanna Lumley takes over from Stephen Fry.
The awards will be handed out at the Royal Albert Hall on February 18.
