A TERRORISM suspect with a $10 million bounty on his head for allegedly masterminding a series of shooting and bombing attacks visited Scotland to urge Muslim youths to become jihadis, it has been reported.
Hafiz Saeed, the founder of a terrorist organisation in Pakistan, is being hunted for allegedly organising the Mumbai attacks that killed 166 people in 2008. The 60-hour assault targeted luxury hotels, Mumbai's main railway station and a Jewish cultural centre. He has always denied involvement.
But The Times claims that Saeed thrilled audiences in packed British mosques, including in Glasgow, by calling for a return to the days when Muslims waged jihad and infidels paid them protection money.
Loading article content
The British tour, which took place before 9/11, was reported in a magazine published by the jihadi group Lashkare-Taiba (LeT).
According to the reports, in Glasgow on August 23, 1995, Saeed said that Muslims today lacked the spirit of jihad and were being humiliated across the world.
He said Zionists were using billions of dollars to kill this spirit of jihad among Muslims. "They are trying to entice Muslims to the politics of power through democracy," he said. "They are also using the interest-based economy to keep Muslims in debt."
The cleric founded LeT in the 1990s and, when that was banned, he revived a much older organisation, Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) in 2002.
He was released from house arrest by authorities in Pakistan in November after a court rejected arguments that he was a threat.
The decision to detain him was seen as a response to actions by US President Donald Trump's White House against nations deemed linked to terrorism.
The state department said Mr Saeed's organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) had killed hundreds, including American and urged Pakistan to re-arrest the cleric.
During his British tour, Saeed spoke to audiences in Birmingham, Leicester and Glasgow
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?