A TERRORISM suspect with a $10 million bounty on his head for allegedly masterminding a series of shooting and bombing attacks visited Scotland to urge Muslim youths to become jihadis, it has been reported.

Hafiz Saeed, the founder of a terrorist organisation in Pakistan, is being hunted for allegedly organising the Mumbai attacks that killed 166 people in 2008. The 60-hour assault targeted luxury hotels, Mumbai's main railway station and a Jewish cultural centre. He has always denied involvement.

But The Times claims that Saeed thrilled audiences in packed British mosques, including in Glasgow, by calling for a return to the days when Muslims waged jihad and infidels paid them protection money.

