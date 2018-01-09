LABOUR leader Jeremy Corbyn has been 'empty-chaired' at a cross-party summit in Westminster on retaining UK membership of the single market and customs union.

The talks, co-ordinated by SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford, involves the leaders of the Liberal Democrats, Plaid Cymru and the Greens, the party said.

Plaid Cymru leader Liz Saville-Roberts, Liberal Democrats Leader Sir Vince Cable, SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford and Green Party Co-Leader Caroline Lucas all attended.

The SNP had said there would be a chair waiting for Jeremy Corbyn at the round-table meeting if he chooses to attend.

Mr Blackford invited the Labour leader to the summit before new year but said he had indicated in a letter that Labour would not attend.

A Labour source said: "The single market is not a membership club that can be joined so we seek, through negotiation, to retain the benefits of the single market.

"As he said in his letter back to Ian Blackford, the summit rests on the falsehood that the single market is a membership organisation which you can join, which it is not. Our approach for a jobs-first Brexit, which involves retaining the benefits of the single market, is through negotiation with the EU."

Meanwhile, Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard has said he is "almost certain" that the UK will leave the EU and that the challenge is to secure the best possible deal for working people.

However, Mr Leonard said the way Brexit negotiations are going at the moment any deal is unlikely to command support at Westminster, which could lead to a general election.

Appearing on BBC Good Morning Scotland he was asked in what circumstances he would endorse a second referendum on Brexit, an option which Scottish Labour Brexit spokesman Neil Findlay has said they are leaving on the table.

Mr Leonard said: "My own view of it is that there will be a Brexit deal which will go to the Westminster Parliament, and they will decide whether or not that is a sufficient deal or not.

"I suspect it will not command support, looking at the way the negotiations are going at the moment.

"I suspect it will not command support which would in turn, I think, precipitate a general election, so rather than talking about second referenda I think it's more likely we will be talking about a general election to determine the future direction of the UK's membership of the EU

"I expect Brexit will happen. There are circumstances conceivable where Brexit may not happen but I think they are extremely slim.

"I think they're extremely unlikely and I think there will be withdrawal from the European Union but I think it's imperative that we make sure that withdrawal is on terms that best protect the interests of working people in this country."

Mr Leonard said Labour would seek to maintain access to the single market and customs union and has pressed for a transitional phase that would allow an extra two years for membership of the single market and customs union to remain in place to effect a transition that protects jobs and the economy.

He said he is almost certain that the UK will leave the European Union.

He added: "I think therefore the challenge this year will be to secure the very best possible deal for working people as consumers to safeguard the environment and, first and foremost, to defend jobs and the economy and especially the Scottish economy."

Mr Leonard said the SNP's position on Brexit keeps oscillating which he does not think provides political leadership.

He was asked whether his party members would be directed to vote with the Tories against the SNP in a House of Commons vote if Nicola Sturgeon continues to call for membership of the single market.

He replied: "The Labour party members of parliament will vote according to the best interests of the people we represent and there are times that may mean, as it has in the course of these Brexit votes, that we walk through the lobby with the SNP."

Lib Dem leader Sir Vince Cable urged Labour to back single market membership.

After the meeting, he said: "This is a good, positive step to parliamentary co-ordination between opposition parties against the Conservative Brexit.

"There are four parties here who are putting their political differences to one side for the good of the country.

"I would urge the Labour leadership to do the same and get involved - their membership and most of their MPs would like them to fight to remain in the single market and customs union."