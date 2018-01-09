Theresa May has sacked a number of middle-ranking ministers including an MP at the centre of a sex-toy storm as she continues her reshuffle.

The Prime Minister faced accusations that some of her team were being “hoofed out” because they are white and male.

Despite widespread criticism of the shake-up, newly-appointed Tory chairman Brandon Lewis insisted the party is “not quite” in a mess but admitted there was a “job of work” to be done.

Conservative MP Mark Garnier lost his job as trade minister just weeks after being cleared by an investigation into allegations of inappropriate behaviour towards a female member of staff, including asking her to buy a sex toy.

Very sad to have lost my job at @tradegovuk but looking forward to supporting @theresa_may Government from the backbenches — Mark Garnier (@Mark4WyreForest) January 9, 2018

Because God forbid Garnier should be asked to leave or apologise for harassing women. #AskHimToStandDown https://t.co/RMey09uvhB — Sophie Walker (@SophieRunning) January 9, 2018

No 10 sources insisted the incident had nothing to do with his departure.

Alok Sharma was the first to be given a new ministerial job as day two of the reshuffle began, moving from housing to become Employment Minister.

Dominic Raab becomes housing minister.

Dominic Raab MP becomes Minister of State for Housing at the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government @MHCLG #Reshuffle pic.twitter.com/hVDK318Wnf — UK Prime Minister (@Number10gov) January 9, 2018

Casualties in the latest round of the overhaul include Scarborough and Whitby MP Robert Goodwill, who loses his job as minister for children and families, Philip Dunne (Ludlow), who is removed as health minister, and John Hayes (South Holland and the Deepings), who is leaving the Department for Transport.

Tory backbencher Philip Davies, who sits on the Commons Women and Equalities committee, said the reshuffle had created “a legitimate concern that some people may feel they have been hoofed out or not promoted simply because they are a white male”.

As a result of today's #CabinetReshuffle, 10 women will now attend Cabinet. More ministerial appointments will be made tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/uOHK23fYDd — UK Prime Minister (@Number10gov) January 8, 2018

He told the Daily Telegraph: “It certainly does not do anyone any favours to promote people who are not ready for promotion just because of their gender or race.”

Mrs May’s Cabinet met for the first time since a misfired reshuffle of top jobs on Monday, which saw Justine Greening walk out as education secretary rather than accept a move to work and pensions, while Jeremy Hunt turned down the PM’s offer of the business brief, insisting instead on an expanded health and social care role.

Honour & privilege to serve in Govt since 2010. Social mobility matters to me & our country more than my ministerial career. I'll continue to do everything I can to create a country that has equality of opportunity for young people & I’ll keep working hard as MP for Putney. — Justine Greening (@JustineGreening) January 8, 2018

Sorry to see @JustineGreening leave government – she brought her non-nonsense, northern accountant's eye to every brief and is a real role model for LGBT+ Conservatives. — Ruth Davidson (@RuthDavidsonMSP) January 8, 2018

A Tory MP, who did not wish to be named, told the Press Association: “She ended the year in not a bad place, to the point where she was making a virtue of her ability to walk through fires.

“The ability to come out the other side of a burning building, which is I think the way she looked at the end of last year, isn’t enhanced by an ability to walk into a burning building deliberately.”

Jo Johnson, who was forced as universities minister to defend the controversial appointment of Toby Young to the universities regulator in an urgent question session in the Commons on Monday, has been made Transport Minister.

Jo Johnson MP becomes Minister of State at the Department for Transport @transportgovuk and Minister for London #Reshuffle pic.twitter.com/Qyy0O97IaK — UK Prime Minister (@Number10gov) January 9, 2018

Greg Hands remains as Trade Minister.

Prisons minister Sam Gyimah has been made Minister for Higher Education, straddling the Department for Education and the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

Africa minister Rory Stewart moves to the Ministry of Justice.