A FORMER MP has called for an investigation into why a journalist who was known for controversial online comments about women and disabled people was appointed to a universities regulator.

Pamela Nash, the former Airdrie and Shotts Labour MP who was the subject of a sexist Toby Young tweet about her cleavage during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, said questions remain over "why this debacle has gone on for so long and why he was appointed in the first place".

Ms Nash was the youngest member of the Commons when Mr Young tweeted about her cleavage.

He tweeted in 2012: "Serious cleavage behind @Ed_Miliband's head. Anyone know who it belongs to? #PMQs."

Mr Young today quit his role in the Office for Students as the Department of Education insisted the regulator was a robust ally for students.

Ms Nash said: "I welcome that he has resigned, but I have to say there are still questions to be answered.

"I have to say my jaw dropped open when I watched the Prime Minister on Sunday say that she didn't know that he had made these comments before.

"He had to delete 40-50,000 tweets because of these comments.

"This isn't just one tweet about me or any other woman, this was sustained over years and years of these twisted views about women, disabled people, gay people and the working class, so it is beyond belief that anyone how was in a position of appointing him did not look and see that these comments had been made.

"I do appreciate that he made that apology but this isn't in the distant past.

"He also said in his blog this morning that these were in past time and a past job and not coinciding with his work in education."

Ms Nash, now 33, said in the interview with the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme: "The comments he made about me were years after he started his quest to start free schools."

“Again, this is views that he has perpetrated over a very long period of time that are very well documented and I think the combination of that and the fact that there has been such an outcry, there are questions to be answered about why he was appointed in the first place.

"He has shown such disdain for the majority of people who are seeking university education in this country who find it most difficult, why on earth was he appointed to a role where he would be over-seeing their welfare."

Mr Young apologised for his past comments which he said were "ill-judged or just plain wrong" after a petition calling for his dismissal gathered almost 220,000 signatures.

He had faced an immediate backlash after his appointment was announced, with critics attacking his suitability for the role.

The columnist co-founded the West London Free School - which opened in 2011 - and runs the New Schools Network.

His announcement comes after ministers were forced defend his appointment in the Commons on Monday.

Writing in The Spectator, Mr Young said: "The caricature drawn of me in the last seven days, particularly on social media, has been unrecognisable to anyone who knows me.

"I am a passionate supporter of inclusion and helping the most disadvantaged, as I hope my track record of setting up and supporting new schools demonstrates.

"But some of the things I said before I got involved in education, when I was a journalistic provocateur, were either ill-judged or just plain wrong - and I unreservedly apologise."