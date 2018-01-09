Activists for the Democratic Party are speculating over the possibility that Oprah Winfrey will run for the US presidency in 2020, following her impassioned speech at the Golden Globes.

As she received a lifetime achievement award from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the actress and TV star spoke of her humble upbringing and her childhood respect for civil rights heroes.

But it was her support for women tackling sexual harassment that fuelled talk among Democrats in states where presidential runs usually begin – Iowa and New Hampshire.

Loading article content

Last autumn – when another wealthy media personality, Donald Trump, was elected US president – Ms Winfrey dismissed the notion of running for president.