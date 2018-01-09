The appointment of a "no deal" Brexit minister is a sign that the UK is "hurtling towards retreat and isolation", MPs have heard.
SNP MP Stephen Gethins (North East Fife) told ministers the creation of the post would impact on the Government's ambitions for "a global Britain".
The new minister is likely to be based in the Department for Exiting the European Union and will provide regular updates on preparations for leaving the EU without a trade deal.
Loading article content
Mr Gethins, speaking during Foreign Office questions, said: "An increasing number of people think that the Government is handling its negotiations with the EU badly.
"Does he agree that the appointment of a no deal minister is the latest sign of the state hurtling towards retreat and isolation?"
Foreign Office minister Sir Alan Duncan said he did not recognise Mr Gethins's characterisation.
He said: "I am confident with all the combined efforts across Whitehall and many departments, including the Department for International Trade, that it will not dent our efforts to be champions of global Britain."
Sir Alan added: "I've spent much of the last 18 months championing this country across Europe and elsewhere.
"I'm proud to say that the British flag flies high and with great respect in all those countries."
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?