Michael Gove appears to be walking the walk on reducing waste, as he was spotted strolling into Downing Street with a reusable coffee cup.

The Environment Secretary has previously been photographed clutching a disposable coffee cup, but now appears to have made the switch to a more sustainable alternative for his takeaway brew.

Michael Gove makes the switch to reusable coffee cups (PA)

The move comes amid growing pressure to tackle the 2.5 billion disposable coffee cups the UK gets through every year, with almost all of them incinerated, exported or sent to landfill because their plastic lining makes them costly to recycle.

Loading article content