Scotland is facing a "drugs disaster", the Health Secretary has been warned.

During an appearance at Holyrood's Health and Sport Committee, Shona Robison was told Scotland is "awash" with cocaine and drug deaths are the highest in Europe.

Ms Robison was giving evidence to the committee on the government's 2018/19 draft budget and faced questions on funding for alcohol and drug partnerships.

The Scottish Government set up the partnerships which typically involve councils, health boards, voluntary organisations and the emergency services to help tackle substance misuse problems.

The government has pledged £20 million in the draft budget for treatment and support services but opposition parties have criticised a previous reduction in funding to the partnerships.

Labour's Neil Findlay, the committee's convener, said the increase in funding was £4 million when previous cuts were factored in.

He said: "The reality is that we have the worst drug deaths rate in Europe.

"We have a drugs disaster on our hands in terms of deaths from drugs.

"Is this anywhere near enough to start to really tackle what is a real public health crisis on the streets, where people are dying?"

The latest figures show 867 people died across Scotland from overdosing on illegal drugs in 2016, up 23% on 2015.

Ms Robison said older drug users or those with a long-standing problem were behind the drug death statistics and highlighted the government's new seek and treat programme to get them to engage with services, to which the new resources would "be aligned".

She also pointed out work being undertaken along with the Justice Department to support prisoners in addressing alcohol and drug problems.

Mr Findlay said: "There is a whole new generation of young people coming through who are experiencing drugs, particularly cocaine, the streets are awash with it.

"That's not the older generation that we've known about for some time, this is a whole new generation."

He said he would outline his concerns to the Cabinet Secretary in writing.