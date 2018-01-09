THE UK Government will miss today’s deadline to change its flagship Brexit Bill in a bid to allay fears that it is a “power-grab” from the Scottish Parliament, senior Whitehall sources have confirmed.

The Herald has been told that the sexual harassment probe into Damian Green and his subsequent resignation plus the Christmas recess have combined to make it impossible for ministers to amend the EU Withdrawal Bill at its Report Stage in the Commons, which begins next Tuesday.

The UK Government will now seek to amend the legislation, after agreement with the Scottish Government, when it goes to the House of Lords, where the Scottish Nationalists are not represented.

