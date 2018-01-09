THE UK Government will miss today’s deadline to change its flagship Brexit Bill in a bid to allay fears that it is a “power-grab” from the Scottish Parliament, senior Whitehall sources have confirmed.
The Herald has been told that the sexual harassment probe into Damian Green and his subsequent resignation plus the Christmas recess have combined to make it impossible for ministers to amend the EU Withdrawal Bill at its Report Stage in the Commons, which begins next Tuesday.
The UK Government will now seek to amend the legislation, after agreement with the Scottish Government, when it goes to the House of Lords, where the Scottish Nationalists are not represented.
“It’s regrettable we can’t do it at Report Stage. It was a very tight timeframe between the Committee Stage and the Report Stage but the commitment to amend the bill remains and is absolute,” explained one Government insider with knowledge of the process.
Asked specifically why it was not possible to amend the legislation – the Committee Stage having ended on December 20 – he replied: “It’s time really. We have not had Damian Green or advisers in place and then there was the Christmas break. We are not in a position to do it and need further discussion with the Scottish Government.”
It is understood that David Mundell, the Scottish Secretary, spoke to Michael Russell, the Scottish Government’s Brexit Minister, earlier today and the conversation was described as “perfectly convivial”.
The insider added: “We are determined to reassure people that the legislation will be amended.”
The Herald also understands that Mr Green’s successor, David Lidington, the new Cabinet Office Minister, is expected to telephone John Swinney, the Deputy First Minister, as early as this afternoon to renew the UK Government’s charm offensive in its bid to get the Scottish Government to back MSPs giving their consent to the Withdrawal Bill.
A plenary session of the Joint Ministerial Council is due later this month, which will be chaired by Theresa May. Those expected to attend include Mr Mundell, Mr Lidington and Nicola Sturgeon, the First Minister.
