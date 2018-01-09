VIRGIN media have been bombarded with complaints after their TV, broadband and phone service went down across much of Glasgow.  

Customers accused the firm of keeping them in the dark after services were lost around 5pm, with many taking to social media to vent their frustration. 

Some people reported issues with TVs starting up, while others say they had “no channels whatsoever”.

And the firm acknowledged there was an ongoing issue with broadband.
Concerned locals in Renfrewshire also reported their services had been affected.

The company’s online ‘service status’ for TV users in Glasgow says the issue will not be resolved until 9.25pm tonight.

Staff said online: “We are aware of issues and are working hard to get them resolved.”