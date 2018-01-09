PRESSURE is mounting on one of Scotland’s biggest transport firms to reverse fare hikes of up to 40 per cent after a motion was lodged in parliament claiming they "unfairly impact upon young Glaswegians".

It comes as bus giant First Glasgow announced inflation-busting hikes in bus fares that will see children and the unemployed pay hundreds of pounds extra per year.

Fares for under 16s were to rise by more than 40 per cent while jobless assengers were hit with a 10 per cent hike.

The new motion by Glasgow MSP Johann Lamont to Scottish Parliament calls for First Glasgow to look again at the increase in fares for under-16s and the decision to scrap unaccompanied child concession tickets while delivering a service that "better meets the residents of Glasgow."

The motion considers that buses "can be a vital lifeline for low-income families to access employment and education" and says that the best way to safeguard routes and provide affordable bus services is to re-regulate the industry "providing a service that is publicly run for passengers not for profit".

Overall, single adult tickets on the firm’s routes have soared by more than 15 per cent which comes as train fares rise by 3.4 per cent on average and make the daily commute increasingly unaffordable.

Ms Lamont said: “I know from my own postbag from constituents just how much buses can act as a lifeline service. We should not be making it more difficult for young people in particular to access public transport.

“It’s time we put passengers first, put people ahead of profit, and finally fixed the broken bus market. I will continue to campaign for the regulation of bus services in Scotland. "With re-regulation and more power over routes and fares, we can get a better deal from the bus operators. In the meantime, I call on First Glasgow to think again and reconsider these decisions, which unfairly impact upon young Glaswegians.”

Passengers voiced their concerns at the hikes.

Andrew Wilson of Carmunnock said "People absolutely do not get value for money on buses. The fares are ridiculous. I used to stay in Europe and the public transport was dirt cheap, but not here. "It's because public transport has been all privatised. I think it should be nationalised again."

Fergus Clark of Knighstwood added: "I think it is quite dear for people who don't have passes. "Years ago, when I was a teenager, the bus fares were so cheap. I think tickets are so expensive now because of increases in prices in diesel, which is being passed onto customers. But, I do think people would still rather use the bus than the train, as trains are even more expensive."

And Donald Mitchell, from the west end of Glasgow added: "Prices are ridiculous. They really are. They definitely don't get value for money from First Buses."

First Glasgow acknowledged the fare rises would impact on household budgets but insisted that overall prices offered “value for money” adding that fares bought electronically had been frozen.

After the announcement Andrew Jarvis, First Glasgow managing director said: “Value for money remains the focus for First Glasgow and we are confident this has been delivered through our most recent fares review, which generally sees a price freeze, and in some cases a reduction, through our mTicket App.

“Many more of our customers are now taking advantage of this new payment method and with usage increasing, we are confident many more of our customers will benefit from the changes announced..."