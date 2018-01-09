A LANDMARK bill has been introduced to Scottish Parliament calling for more beer in Scottish pubs and break a centuries-old system of forcing landlords to buy supplies from their owners.

Hundreds of pubs north of the border are under tied agreements, which means they have to buy some or all of their drinks from pub company owners, often at inflated prices in return for promises of lower rent.

But now Neil Bibby, the west Scotland Scottish Labour MSP, has introduced a bill to establish a new Pubs Code, something which was implemented in England and Wales in 2016.

And it includes calls for the introduction of a Guest Beer Option, which would allow licensees to stock a wider range of beers. It means, if the bill is passed, at least one guest beer can be offered in tied pubs.

It comes as Scottish pub tenants, in a consultation, have overwhelmingly called for a series of reforms which would enable them to stock a wider range of beers and better regulate companies operating so-called 'tied' pubs in Scotland.

A consultation into the tied pub sector found that over 90 per cent of respondents wanted Scottish licensees to have the same level of protection as their counterparts in England and Wales.

The consumer group CAMRA, the Campaign for Real Ale, say they want to see in Scotland similar regulations as exist in England and Wales which stop large pub companies from taking more than is fair or sustainable from pub profits by forcing licensees to buy their beer from them rather than on the open market.

Neil Bibby said: “This proposal is about fairness, choice and jobs. Fairness for tied pub tenants, choice for Scotland’s pub goers and jobs in the pub and brewing industries.

"My bill would reset the relationship between tied licensees and their landlords, giving tied tenants in Scotland similar rights to those in England and Wales, and it would make it easier to bring locally-brewed products into the tied pub sector.

“Too often tied deals are one-sided and uncompetitive. With a broad coalition behind the bill and backing from an overwhelming 93 percent who responded, this consultation has demonstrated very clearly that the sector has to change.

“I have now formally lodged my proposal and I am asking MSPs of all parties to work with me to deliver a much-needed change in the law and a fairer deal for Scotland’s tied pubs and the brewing industry.”

Scotland's 4,900 pubs are not just at the heart of social lives, but a crucial part of of the Scottish economy. Brewing and pubs are worth £800 million each year, and support nearly 60,000 Scottish jobs.

It is estimated that one in five of Scottish pubs operate under a tie basis.

Tied pub tenants have to buy their beer from the company which owns the site under existing laws.

This means landlords can buy their drinks from any supplier but usually forfeit any operational support or investment from the pub owning company.

Sarah Bellis, CAMRA director for Scotland says: “Many pubs in Scotland are struggling because pub companies take more than is fair or sustainable from tied licensees’ profits. Licensees are further hit by paying above market value for rents and consequently struggling to make a living, contributing to pub closures across Scotland.

“We therefore fully support Neil Bibby’s Pubs Code Bill, which calls for a powerful pubs code to govern the relationship between pub companies and their tenants to ensure licensees are treated fairly.”

Hundreds responded to the tied pubs consultation with 87 per cent supportive of an adjudicator imposing financial penalties to enforce the Tied Pubs Code, including 78.6 per cent who were fully supportive, Some 68 per cent of respondents agreed that the Bill would lead to a reduction in costs for tied pub tenants.