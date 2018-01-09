THE UK Government will tomorrow set out plans to tackle the "throwaway culture" in a 25-year Environment Plan as expectations rise that it will propose a so-called latte levy on plastic coffee cups.

At Tuesday’s Cabinet, Theresa May said she wanted her Government to take a stand against the "profligate" use of natural resources.

Michael Gove, the Environment Secretary, who conspicuously turned up for the meeting clutching a reusable coffee mug, told colleagues that the introduction of a 5p charge on single-use plastic bags had contributed to a reduction of nearly 90 per cent in their use; in a clear demonstration of what could be achieved by targeted official action.

The Scot said the Government was "determined to tackle the throwaway culture which plastics encapsulate" and its plan would set out details of how to reduce demand for them.

The Prime Minister told Cabinet that the Government had "a clear belief in conserving what is good and standing up against the profligate use of resources, whether that is public money or natural resources," explained her spokesman.

The 25-year plan would "send a strong message to the public about the Government's commitment to be the first generation to leave the natural environment in a better state than it inherited," he added.

Last week, the Commons Environmental Audit Committee called on the Government to introduce a 25p latte levy on disposable coffee cups and for all coffee cups to be recycled by 2023.

Mary Creagh, the Committee Chairwoman, said: “The UK throws away 2.5 billion disposable coffee cups every year; enough to circle the planet five and a half times. Almost none is recycled and half a million a day are littered. Coffee cup producers and distributors have not taken action to rectify this and Government has sat on its hands.”

The Scottish Government has also indicated it is considering introducing a coffee cup charge, having commissioned research on the subject.

Following the Commons committee report a Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “In our Programme for Government, we have already committed to examining ways to reduce the use of single-use items, such as through a possible levy on coffee cups. We will appoint an expert panel to advise how we can best achieve this.”

Last weekend, Mrs May unveiled plans to plant 50 million trees in a "Northern Forest," stretching along the M62 corridor between Liverpool and Hull over the coming 25 years, to boost habitat for wildlife including birds and bats, protect species such as the red squirrel and provide more access to woodlands for millions of people living in the area.