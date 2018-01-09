IT was touted as the bet bookies didn't want to take on.

Bookmakers, it was said had suspended betting on Rangers being relegated following speculation about the club's financial state.

Oddschecker, which is a bookies' price comparison site, announced the development saying that on Sunday you could get a "staggering" 5000/1 on Rangers to go down from the top tier of Scottish football.

That price plummeted to just 500/1, a drop of 90 per cent and, Oddschecker said "finally resulted in bookmakers suspending markets completely".

But so far only SkyBet have confirmed the suspension of betting on the Ibrox club's relegation a result of a run of bets, with other major companies including Coral, William Hill and Ladbrokes scratching their heads over the announcement.

Oddschecker announced on Monday: "Activity through the site has been abnormal, with a surge of bets on the downfall of Graeme Murty’s side.

"Twenty three points separate third-placed Rangers with bottom place Ross County, with the gap arguably too far to justify a swarm of betting on the club to go down.

"A total of 94% of all bets on the ‘to finish bottom of the league’ markets have been placed on the blue side of Glasgow within the last six hours alone."

SkyBet said their decision to suspend betting came as a result of a run of bets from £5, £10 and £20 to three figure sums and with potentially big returns on big prices on Rangers to either be relegated or finish the season bottom of the Scottish Premiership.

Dale Tempest of SkyBet said: "It doesn't take long to build up a large liability.

"There doesn't seem to be any substance to it. Bettors seem to be hoping history repeats itself but there's not evidence it will."

Coral were among the bookies that moved to say they had not suspended betting on a Rangers relegation.

They said they were not quoting odds on a Rangers drop - simply because they think there is no chance of them being relegated.

"We have not suspended betting on the To Finish Bottom market. Ross County are 13/8 favourites and Patrick next at 11/5.

"We are not quoting odds on the sides that aren’t remotely in contention for Finishing Bottom at the end of the season - Hearts, Hibs, Rangers and Celtic."

But George Elek of Oddschecker had said on Monday: “Here at Oddschecker we’ve seen a huge spike in bets on Rangers to finish bottom, a ridiculous bet when you consider how far off the drop they are.

“However, with rumours starting to circulate on social media, and bookmakers suspending markets, it is easy to see how the story is starting to gather pace.

“We’ve seen an abnormally massive amount of bets on Rangers to be relegated today, with punters piling in on the massive price of 5000/1."

Meanwhile Oddschecker were receiving flak from some online after announcing wrongly on social media that bookies had actually suspended betting on "Rangers going into administration again".

A spokesman for Oddschecker said: "It’s an issue with our social media and subbing team, who aren’t necessarily as clued up on the ins and outs with the admin side of things.

"I’ve reinforced to them this afternoon that the story is that betting was suspended on Rangers being relegated...NOT that But the offending tweet was still live on Tuesday night.

It is not the first time that bizarre betting patterns regarding Rangers have resulted in suspension of betting.

Last year Ladbrokes stopped taking bets on the seemingly unlikely notion that Dutch star Robin van Persie joining Rangers.

The striker, then with the Turkish side Fenerbahce had then been linked with a move back to Britain and rumours were rife at a possible shock move to Glasgow.

The move to Ibrox never happened.