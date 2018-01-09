FORMER Trump aide Stephen Bannon has quit his role as executive chairman of Breitbart News amid the furore surrounding his comments questioning the US President's mental fitness.
Mr Bannon's departure, announced by the company on Tuesday, comes after remarks attributed to him in a new book in which he questions President Trump’s ability to govern and disparages his elder son, Donald Trump Jr.
In the statement, Mr. Bannon said that he was “proud of what the Breitbart team has accomplished in so short a period of time in building out a world-class news platform.”
According to the book 'Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House' by Michael Wolff, Bannon described a meeting Donald Trump Jr held in New York with a Russian lawyer during the 2016 presidential election campaign as "treasonous".
He was one of Mr Trump's most trusted - and controversial - aides until he was forced out of the White House amid reports of a power struggle among Mr Trump's.
Mr Bannon, who had served as executive chairman of Breitbart since 2012, returned to the organisation vowing to "go to war", although it was not initially clear who the target would be.
He later clarified that he intended to continue to support Donald Trump's policies.
