Ecuador is seeking possible mediation to resolve the case of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who has been in asylum at its London embassy for more than five years.
Foreign minister Maria Fernanda Espinosa said at a news conference on Tuesday that notable asylum cases in recent years have sometimes required mediation by a third country.
Mr Assange has been at the embassy since June 2012 to avoid a Swedish extradition request on a case of alleged rape.
While Sweden has at least temporarily dropped that investigation, British officials say they would still arrest him on charges of bail jumping.
Mr Assange also fears a possible US extradition request stemming from the leaking of classified US documents.
Ms Espinosa says her country is seeking solutions, saying the situation “is not sustainable”.
