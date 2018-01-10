SALES of Buckfast have soared to a record high of more than £43 million in the past year.
The tonic wine’s sales rose three per cent, from £41.9m to £43.2m, as customers continued to enjoy the controversial tipple.
J Chandler and Co, the company that distributes the wine, saw its pre-tax profits rise by more than £750,000 to £4.3m, according to the latest Companies House documents.
Loading article content
The wine, made by monks at Buckfast Abbey in Devon, has consistently been linked to crime in parts of Scotland.
In a report in the company accounts, J Chandler director Jonathan Sharp said he expected sales of the wine to continue to rise although profits could be hit by Brexit.
He said: “The results for the year and the financial position at the year-end were considered satisfactory by the directors who expect relative stability of sales in the future.”
He added: “Profits will continue to be affected by the worsening exchange rate with the Euro following Brexit.”
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.