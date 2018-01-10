THE EU’s chief Brexit negotiator has urged European companies with commercial links to the UK to start preparing for increased “friction” in trade.
Despite plans for a transition period of around two years after the date of Brexit in March 2019, Michel Barnier said the “real transition period” had already begun and firms need to be ready for the potential outcomes of British withdrawal from the EU. He made clear this included financial service providers, whose UK operations he warned will no longer benefit from the passport which currently allows them to market products freely in the European single market.
Mr Barnier’s comments, in a speech to business leaders in Belgium, came after David Davis raised complaints about EU planning for a “no deal” Brexit.
In a letter to the Prime Minister, the Brexit Secretary said he would urge the EU to drop measures and guidance that could require UK companies to relocate to Europe or risk contracts being terminated in the event of no deal.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon described Mr Davis’s “moaning”
as “extraordinary” given the Government has set aside £3.7 billion to prepare to leave the EU without an agreement, and has repeatedly said “no deal is better than a bad deal”.
European Commission chief spokesman Margaritis Schinas said Brussels was “somehow surprised” at British anxiety about its preparations for a scenario announced by the UK Government itself.
Mr Barnier restated the Commission’s proposal for a transition period lasting until December 31 2020, but added: “Having said that, the real transition period has already started. It is my responsibility to tell you the truth.
“Commercial relations with a country which does not belong to the EU necessarily involves friction. For example, with VAT declarations. Or with the import of living animals or products of animal origins, which are subjected to controls at the EU border when they come from a third country.”
Meanwhile, Brexit supporters will meet Mr Barnier to warn that the UK will not sacrifice its “newly-won freedoms” to secure a trade deal.
Former trade minister and ex-CBI chief Lord Jones, Leave Means Leave co-chairman John Longworth and Labour Leave chairman John Mills were all due to attend the discussions in Brussels.
