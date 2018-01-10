THE EU’s chief Brexit negotiator has urged European companies with commercial links to the UK to start preparing for increased “friction” in trade.

Despite plans for a transition period of around two years after the date of Brexit in March 2019, Michel Barnier said the “real transition period” had already begun and firms need to be ready for the potential outcomes of British withdrawal from the EU. He made clear this included financial service providers, whose UK operations he warned will no longer benefit from the passport which currently allows them to market products freely in the European single market.

Mr Barnier’s comments, in a speech to business leaders in Belgium, came after David Davis raised complaints about EU planning for a “no deal” Brexit.

