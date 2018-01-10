Proposed safeguards aimed at stopping a repeat of Tony Blair’s sidelining of the Cabinet in the run-up to the Iraq War have been rejected by the Government.
It came after a report by MPs suggested a repeat of the former Labour prime minister’s notorious “I will be with you whatever” note to the US president George Bush in the build-up to the Iraq War could still be on the cards.
The Commons Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee yesterday expressed “concern” that its recommendations for greater scrutiny were not accepted in a Government reply to its report on the lessons to be learned from the Chilcot Inquiry.
The MPs said: “The committee is disappointed with the Government’s response given the clear evidence of the need for improvements to public inquiries and Government decision-making that the committee received.
“It is particularly concerned about the Government’s failure to accept the case for stronger safeguards to ensure proper collective consideration by the Cabinet on decisions of national importance.”
The MPs raised concerns that there were still insufficient safeguards and the cabinet secretary should be able to formally object to a decision if it has not been taken following the correct route, and that officials should be able to insist on written ministerial direction.
Chairman Bernard Jenkin said the head of the civil service “should be able to ask for a letter of direction when the prime minister is not observing the proper procedures for collective Cabinet decision making, or concerning the collective receipt of legal advice.”
Mr Jenkin said the cabinet secretary should also be able to show such a letter to other Cabinet ministers or privy councillors as a disincentive for a PM to act inappropriately.
In its formal response, the Government denied there was an absence of safeguards, adding: “An additional process risks introducing a degree of unnecessary antagonism between officials and the prime minister on matters of collective decision making.”
A “Chilcot checklist” was in use across Whitehall, which encourages civil servants to look at decision-making with reference to the failure in the run-up to the Iraq War.
