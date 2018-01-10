Proposed safeguards aimed at stopping a repeat of Tony Blair’s sidelining of the Cabinet in the run-up to the Iraq War have been rejected by the Government.

It came after a report by MPs suggested a repeat of the former Labour prime minister’s notorious “I will be with you whatever” note to the US president George Bush in the build-up to the Iraq War could still be on the cards.

The Commons Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee yesterday expressed “concern” that its recommendations for greater scrutiny were not accepted in a Government reply to its report on the lessons to be learned from the Chilcot Inquiry.

