GLASGOW-born writer and film director Armando Iannucci scooped two nominations for his political satire film The Death Of Stalin as British talent led the charge for Bafta awards.
The comedy-drama about the aftermath of the former Soviet leader’s demise, starring Steve Buscemi, Andrea Riseborough, Jason Isaacs and Michael Palin, is in the running for the outstanding British film award.
The film has also been given the nod in the adapted screenplay category.
Golden Globe winner Gary Oldman, Daniel Day-Lewis, Daniel Kaluuya and Jamie Bell are all in the running for the leading actor prize at the London awards, hosted by Joanna Lumley – after Stephen Fry stepped aside – on February 18.
READ MORE: Critics surprised as Scottish writer/director Hope Dickson Leach fails to make Bafta list
Oldman, who has been critically acclaimed for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour, will take on the stars of Phantom Thread, Get Out and Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool respectively, as well as US actor Timothee Chalamet for Call Me By Your Name.
Sally Hawkins was the only Brit to receive a nod in the leading actress category, for her turn in The Shape Of Water.
She will take on Irish actress Saoirse Ronan for Lady Bird, Annette Bening for Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool, Frances McDormand for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and Margot Robbie for I, Tonya.
Oldman said: “This is my second Bafta nomination as an actor, the recognition means so much, and especially more so for the distinguished company I now find myself in with my fellow nominees.”
The Shape Of Water, directed by Guillermo Del Toro, leads the nominations with 12 including best film.
