Sir Paul McCartney has warned the future of music is in danger as he called for a law change ito protect live venues across the UK.
The former Beatle is joined by Brian Eno, Pink Floyd’s Nick Mason and The Kinks’ Ray Davies in backing a plan to stop the closure of grassroots venues after more than a third were said to have closed in the past decade.
A number of stars are to gather outside the Houses of Parliament today as parliament prepares to discuss introducing the Agent of Change principle into law, which could offer a legal lifeline to live performers.
Chief executive of UK Music and former Labour MP Michael Dugher said the cross-party backed Bill was an “SOS to ministers to act and to act urgently”. It would force property developers to consider nearby clubs, bars and gig venues before proceeding with construction, placing the onus on them to find solutions to potential noise issues for future tenants.
They could be forced to fund extra soundproofing for the venue to avoid the risk of new residents complaining.
In Scotland, Labour last month called for new planning legislation to place the onus on sound-proofing on developers if the venue was there first.
Edinburgh’s Studio 24 shut after citing noise complaints and council restrictions.
