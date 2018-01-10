IT cost more than £1.35 billion and has been officially open to traffic for five months.

But it has now emerged that work on the Queensferry Crossing is still to be completed.

Transport Scotland has released a list of 23 jobs which are needed to be done before the project is finally declared finished.

Among the work still to be signed off are commissioning access equipment for tower and cable maintenance, concrete finishing, painting, work on the windshields and “bearing remedials” on two piers.

The bridge across the Forth opened to traffic on August 30 last year, before closing again ahead of an official opening by the Queen the following week.

At the end of November and start of last month, the southbound carriageway was shut for several days to deal with snagging issues, which involved lifting the surfacing around the bridge expansion joints. Drivers heading south were forced to use the old Forth Road Bridge, but the northbound lanes were still open on the Queensferry Crossing.

Transport Scotland major transport infrastructure projects director Michelle Rennie told Holyrood’s Rural Economy and Connectivity Committee committee the bridge contractor has until the end of September to “complete the remaining works and snagging” for the bridge, excepting sliproads and planting.

She said: “The programme for undertaking these works is determined by the contractor. However, this is subject to change for a variety of reasons including weather sensitivities, availability of resource and progress on other activities.”

Liberal Democrat MSP Alex Cole-Hamilton said: “The SNP accused the opposition of talking Scotland down when we questioned whether work on the Queensferry Crossing had been completed.”