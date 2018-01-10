Ann Widdecombe says she thinks Meghan Markle is “trouble”.

The Celebrity Big Brother contestant and former MP told her housemates what she thinks about Prince Harry’s fiance – and her opinions did not go down well with viewers.

“I think she’s trouble,” she said.

Loading article content

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Dominic Lipinski/PA)Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“Background, attitude… I worry. I add it all up and I’m uneasy but there we go,” she said of the US actress.

Widdecombe spoke to fellow housemate Rachel Johnson and others, while having make-up applied by Made In Chelsea star Ashley James.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle dazzles Brixton on visit with Prince Harry

Viewers were unimpressed with the former Conservative politician’s comments.

@genheron wrote: “Ann Widdecombe says Meghan Markle is ‘trouble’. Have you ever heard such shameless classism?”

@JoeAndertweet wrote: “Of course Ann Widdecombe doesn’t like Meghan Markle because of her ‘background’.”

Her comments were aired after the US actress wowed Brixton when Harry brought his bride-to-be to the heart of London’s Caribbean community for their first official visit in the capital.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle dazzles Brixton on visit with Prince Harry

The couple are marrying on May 19 at Windsor Castle’s St George’s Chapel.