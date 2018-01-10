Former Rangers striker Nacho Novo is out of intensive care and "looking much better" after suffering a suspected heart attack on Saturday, staff at his bar have said.

The 38-year-old was featuring for Rangers in the AOK Traditionsmasters 2018 in Berlin when he was taken ill after they had been knocked out of the round-robin tournament.

It is understood he was rushed to hospital from the Max-Schmeling-Halle arena before undergoing emergency surgery.

