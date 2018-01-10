Tennis superstar Andy Murray has urged Scots to don their kilts and make Kiltwalk their goal for 2018.

The three-time Grand Slam champion, who is recovering from hip surgery, recorded a video message to encourage walkers to take part in this year's events.

For every £100 raised by a walker, The Hunter Foundation has promised to top it up by 40%, meaning each participant's chosen charity will receive £140.

In a video posted on YouTube, he said: "Why don't you get your kilt on for the Kiltwalk?

"Whatever money you raise, the Hunter Foundation will top it up by 40%, so get out there walking and raise lots of money. Good luck!"

The Royal Bank of Scotland Kiltwalk attracted 14,000 walkers in 2017 and their £2.5 million helped 780 charities all over Scotland.

Organisers say the fundraising model makes the event "the most efficient" way to raise money for charity.

Four Kiltwalks are being held this year - in Glasgow on April 29, Aberdeen on June 3, St Andrews to Dundee on August 19 and Edinburgh on September 16.

Each walk has three distances to choose from to suit people of all ages and abilities.

The Glasgow walk features the 23-mile mighty stride, the 14-mile big stroll and the six-mile wee wander.

Paul Cooney, chief executive of the Royal Bank of Scotland Kiltwalk, said: "Huge thanks to the inspirational Andy Murray for his ringing endorsement of the Kiltwalk and we hope it encourages you to get your kilt on and sign up for one of the four walks this year.

"We want the 2018 Kiltwalk to be even bigger this year with more walkers than ever before.

"We want to surpass the phenomenal £2.5 million raised for Scottish charities by walkers last year and with your help we can do that."

People should visit www.thekiltwalk.co.uk in order to register for the events.