Ministers have been accused of "hollowing out" the UK's defence capability after new figures showed 17 maritime patrol aircraft belonging to Nato allies were deployed to a key British airbase last year.

Eight US aircraft as well as planes from Germany, France, Norway and Canada were temporarily deployed to RAF Lossiemouth in Scotland between January and November.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said it had "robust" maritime surveillance in place and was committed to spending £3 billion on nine new P-8 Poseidon aircraft to patrol the seas from 2020.

Loading article content