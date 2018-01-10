Chris Grayling echoed Theresa May’s much-maligned “nothing has changed” soundbite as he dismissed suggestions that he was angry over being wrongly announced as Conservative Party chairman during the Cabinet reshuffle.

The Prime Minister’s shake-up of her ministerial team began farcically on Monday as Mr Grayling was incorrectly declared party chairman by the Conservatives’ official Twitter account before the job went to Brandon Lewis.

Mr Grayling has stayed on as Transport Secretary and declared “nothing’s changed” as he sought to defend the reshuffle, bringing to mind Mrs May’s mantra as she U-turned on plans for a so-called “dementia tax” during her botched snap election last year.

