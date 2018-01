South Korea’s president has said he is open to meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un if certain conditions are met, as he vowed to push for more talks with the North to resolve the nuclear standoff.

President Moon Jae-in spoke of a potential summit a day after the two Koreas held their first high-level meeting in about two years and agreed to cooperate in next month’s Winter Olympics in South Korea.

They agreed North Korea will send a delegation of officials, athletes and others to the February 9-25 games and they plan talks later on reducing tensions along their border.

Loading article content