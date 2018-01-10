The public spending watchdog has been asked by an influential Commons committee to examine the estimated £39 billion Brexit divorce bill.
Treasury Select Committee chairwoman Nicky Morgan has asked the National Audit Office (NAO) to consider the "reasonableness of this payment" and assess how the figure was arrived at.
In her letter to NAO chief Sir Amyas Morse, she said the spending watchdog could provide assurance to Parliament by scrutinising the financial settlement.
Loading article content
Prime Minister Theresa May told MPs in December that the financial settlement as part of the Brexit process would be between £35 billion and £39 billion - as long as a deal on a future trading relationship was agreed.
READ MORE: Most Scots want to curb EU immigration after Brexit
Former Cabinet minister Mrs Morgan, who was a passionate campaigner for Remain during the referendum, said: "Various wide-ranging sums for the UK's withdrawal payment to the EU have been bandied about.
"Last month, the Prime Minister told Parliament that the so-called Brexit divorce bill will be £35-39 billion.
"Parliament must be able to scrutinise the reasonableness of this bill.
"Accordingly, I have written to Sir Amyas to request that the NAO examines the withdrawal payment, including the assumptions and methodologies used."
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.