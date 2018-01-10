NORTH Sea oil producers are fully committed to decommissioning rigs onshore as part of a potential £40billion industry windfall amid claims it would be cheaper to leave the structures offshore.

It is estimated that around 1,400 wells will be abandoned on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf over the next decade at a cost of around £7 billion with the industry expecting the final figure to be ten times higher.

But according to an industry expert, the oil platforms in the North Sea should be made clean and safe then left in position.

Tom Baxter, a senior lecturer in chemical engineering at Aberdeen University, said there was no environmental reason for removing infrastructure at huge taxpayer cost.

Mr Baxter said platforms could instead provide ideal habitats for marine life and suggested money for decommissioning could then be spent on green energy.

But the North Sea oil industry body Oil and Gas UK has dismissed the idea and insists it is fully prepared to meet its long-term liabilities which will see the platforms taken onshore to be broken up instead.

The projected cost of decommissioning the North Sea oil and gas infrastructure has been estimated at £83billion and continues to grow. To date, most of the large contracts have gone to yards elsewhere in Europe or Scandinavia, mainly because there is a shortage of adequate licensed facilities in Scotland.

The £83billion figure comes from a regulatory report that highlighted the potential for the UK to become a world leader in decommissioning but which may heighten fears about the implications for taxpayers.

Oil and Gas UK has calculated there are more than 250 fixed installations, at least 250 subsea production systems, 3,000 pipelines and approximately 5,000 wells, all of which must be decommissioned.

Mike Tholen, Upstream Policy Director with Oil & Gas UK, said: “The UK oil and gas industry is fully committed to meeting its decommissioning obligations. The decisions taken during decommissioning balance a number of factors including effect on the environment, safety of the workforce, other users of the North Sea, as well as technical issues and cost, through a comparative assessment process and engagement with stakeholders. “The oil and gas industry has commissioned further research to better understand the influence of man-made structures on the ecosystem of the North Sea. Companies are fully aware of their long term legal liabilities and are committed to meet them.”

Under current rules - which include the Petroleum Act 1998 and the Ospar convention governing the North Sea - oil and gas firms are required under most circumstances to remove installations when they are no longer in use.

However, in a paper to the independence-supporting think tank Options for Scotland, Mr Baxter argues that platforms do not have to be removed.

He said that while current decommissioning plans - which mostly require infrastructure to be removed - could do more harm to the environment than good.

He said the money saved by leaving the structures could be redirected into green energy, such as solar, tidal or wind power.

The cost of decommissioning is shared between the firms and the UK Government, with Mr Baxter stating taxpayers could pay a final bill of between £20-30 billion.

He said: “By most fiscal standards this is a huge sum of money. As taxpayers we should be asking the government to show us that the agreed decommissioning plans are the best solution for taxpayers from a societal, environment and economic position.

“We can make these assets clean. We can remove anything that we think might be harmful and I’ve yet to get an environmentalist to tell me that clean metal in the sea is a particular problem.

“It will certainly rust and in time it will fall onto the seabed but the bio-community on the seabed is very resilient. It will form a reef of the material that’s there and many environmentalists actually say that’s a benefit.”

Lyndsey Dodds, head of UK marine policy at WWF, said: “Given the very generous tax-breaks and incentives the oil industry has received over the years the idea that it might be allowed to wriggle out of its internationally-agreed obligations to clean up its mess is unacceptable. Having made hundreds of millions of pounds in profits, the polluter should now pay.”

A spokeswoman for the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said: “Offshore oil and gas operators must decommission installations and pipelines at the end of a field’s economic life.

“This is done in accordance with UK and international obligations and is delivered in a safe, efficient and cost-effective manner for taxpayers, while minimising the risk to the environment and other users of the sea.”