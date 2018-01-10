AS lists of midfielders and mentors go, these aren’t bad ones. He had joined them, but Sean Goss knew he had to beat them if he wanted to make a name for himself at Old Trafford.

Moving from Exeter to Manchester United was always going to be an eye-opening experience for Goss but as Paul Scholes and Nicky Butt helped him towards the first team, Michael Carrick and Bastian Schweinsteiger stood in his way.

The challenge proved beyond Goss and it is at Ibrox where he is now looking to turn his potential into performances after leaving Queens Park Rangers on a loan deal.

The 22-year-old has already made one major decision in his career. Now another must pay off after he put pen-to-paper with the Light Blues.

“Going from Exeter City to Manchester United was massive,” Goss said.

“I loved my time there, it really helped me develop as a player – and as a person, moving away from home young.

“It will really help me coming to Rangers because they also have a massive fan base.

“I didn’t have many dealings with Sir Alex Ferguson or Davie Moyes because I was too young then.

“It was more Louis van Gaal but then I got my injury and when I came back it was Mourinho who had taken over and I decided to move away to get first team football.

“It was s massive decision to leave Man Utd but I felt I had to take it to get first team football.

“I walked in there and right away I was working with Paul Scholes and Nicky Butt, who were my coaches at Under-19 level.

“And then when I moved up to the first team I got great help from Michael Carrick and Bastian Schweinsteiger.

“So these are four unbelievable names who have helped me in my development.”

Goss was just 16 when United paid a £100,000 fee to take him from St James Park to Old Trafford after he caught the eye in a youth tournament in Holland.

Comparisons with Carrick were quickly made but the midfielder would never realise his potential as a serious back injury kept him out of action for a year and the star-studded names in front of him became too difficult to overcome.

“These guys would help me a lot in terms of positioning on the pitch and timing,” Goss said.

“I felt my breakthrough moment was when I went away with the squad in pre-season in 2015. That was a massive learning curve.

“I felt going away with the first team taught me a lot and put me in great shape for the start of the season.

“But then around Christmas I picked up my injury which was really frustrating especially as I watched a lot of the other lads getting to step up in the second half of the season.

“I was buzzing for them but I was unable to enjoy the same experience.”

The dream never became a reality for Goss in Manchester but he now has a chance to prove himself in Glasgow as he gets down to business with Rangers.

Boss Murty believes the midfielder has all the attributes required to be a success north of the border and he could hand him his debut in the Florida Cup match with Atletico Mineiro tonight.

Goss has suffered his fair share of setbacks in recent years. Now he hopes to start taking steps forward once again.

He said: “I’m delighted to be a Rangers player. When I heard about the opportunity I knew Rangers was the place I wanted to be.

“I knew quite a bit about the club anyway because it’s a massive club and everyone knows all about them in Scotland and England.

“Being at Rangers feels the same as it did at Man Utd. I said that to some of the boys. I knew right away I was at a massive club.

“Coming away to Florida is the perfect way for me to get to know everyone.

“I knew Jordan Thomson because I used to live with him when we were at Man Utd.

“I used to get bangs on the wall every morning and he’d be signing ‘We are the People’. I spoke to him too before I joined.”

The move to Rangers may be a short-term arrangement but it could have long-term consequences for Goss if it proves to be a foundation upon which he can build going forward.

A January exit was always on the cards after a frustrating first half of the campaign and he is determined to make the most of the chance he has been presented with.

Goss said: “I spoke to Clint Hill when he was at QPR and he gave me a great insight into what it means because he really got immersed in it when he was at Rangers and that really helped too.

“When I first came up I didn’t realise quite how big it is but you soon realise.

“I want to repay Rangers because I really respect the opportunity they have given me. I really want what’s best for this club and hopefully I’ll get out of it what’s best for me.

“It’s been a frustrating season for me so far because I would have liked to have played a lot more games.

“As soon as the window opened there was only one thing I needed to do and that was to go out on loan and get as many games as I can and show people what I can do.

“QPR are happy with the situation because they want me to get more game time so it’s the best move for me and the club.”