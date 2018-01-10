Boris Johnson has described Virgin Trains’ decision to stop stocking the Daily Mail as an “absurd” and “pompous” ban that resembles censorship.

The Foreign Secretary weighed in on the row between the newspaper and train operator, which declared the Mail “not at all compatible” with its brand in an internal note to West Coast line staff in November.

Virgin Trains also said staff had raised “considerable concerns” about the Mail’s “editorial position on issues such as immigration, LGBT rights and unemployment”.

