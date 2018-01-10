THE Scottish capital's newest art gallery is set to open this spring after final topping off works at its spectacular Calton Hill site.

The landmark Observatory designed by William Henry Playfair is now the new home of the Collective Gallery and a space for national and international artists in Edinburgh.

The £4m restoration project includes conservation of the Observatory’s original 19th century Playfair designs, its original telescopes and astronomical instruments and its grounds, along with the creation of a subterranean gallery, and the building of a new restaurant.

Loading article content