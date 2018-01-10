THE Scottish capital's newest art gallery is set to open this spring after final topping off works at its spectacular Calton Hill site.

The landmark Observatory designed by William Henry Playfair is now the new home of the Collective Gallery and a space for national and international artists in Edinburgh.

Picture by Gordon Terris

The £4m restoration project includes conservation of the Observatory’s original 19th century Playfair designs, its original telescopes and astronomical instruments and its grounds, along with the creation of a subterranean gallery, and the building of a new restaurant.

Collective have now moved into the gallery from their temporary on-site base and are expected to announce when the facility will be open to the public soon.

A spokesman for the group said: "Whilst there is plenty of building work still going on, we have reached a number of exciting milestones in our construction and restoration project.

"All the buildings are now sealed from the elements with new glazing and roofs are wind and water-tight.

"Sometimes framing a view can enhance it. The floor-to-ceiling windows in our new restaurant overlooking the city and the Firth of Forth now augment what was already a jaw-dropping panorama."

"Since the first exhibitions by Karen Cunningham and Goldin+Senneby in the winter of 2013, the cabin has been the setting for many memorable exhibitions and events.

"Many funders and individual donors have helped make this project possible.

"We still have 5 per cent of our fundraising target to raise and with your help we can get there."