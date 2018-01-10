AN 80-year-old patient was discharged from hospital and put on a ferry in freezing conditions in his pyjamas and slippers.

Grandfather Peter Ranger, who had only undergone foot surgery three days before on Orkney, had to be helped aboard because he could not walk.

He then endured a two hour crossing to his home on the remote island of Sanday.

Now his wife Tracy, 54, has lodged an official complaint with NHS Orkney over the treatment of her husband of 23 years.

The father-of-four is now recovering from his "ordeal."

The former radiologist said: "I'm glad it's all over. It all happened so quickly in hospital - I was given little time to get ready. I was in bed in my pyjamas, I got out of bed in my pyjamas and I left hospital in them. I shouldn't have been allowed to to leave like that.

"The next thing I was in a cab. My walking is affected anyway even before the surgery. I was struggling a bit but the guys on the ferry were marvellous.

"The walking frame I had in the hospital was left in the hospital. I'm afraid the hospital don't know their left hand from their right."

"On the boat I was wondering what was going on, but all I was concentrating on was getting home, which I was thrilled to do after what I had been through. It is something that need not have happened - the hospital needs to get their act together because I would not like anybody else to go through such an experience."

Mr Ranger was admitted last Thursday to the Balfour Hospital in Kirkwall for routine minor foot surgery. The operation was carried out the next day and he was due to see a visiting consultant on Tuesday. But on Monday he was told he would be leaving.

Learning co-ordinator Mrs Ranger said she was not told her husband would be released from hospital, and only learned about his situation fwhen a friend phoned her.

She said: "The next thing I knew was a friend who was on the ferry said did I know Peter was on it? He was in his pyjamas and slippers with a coat over the top. The clothes he went to hospital with were in a bag - that's how quick they wanted to get rid of him," said Mrs Ranger today.

"It is truly shocking that this happened let alone in January with such cold temperatures. I am more shocked that the hospital thought this was acceptable - you would think they would have a discharge protocol in place?

"It was awful for Peter. He had a jumper and trousers etc when he entered hospital - but they were in his bag when he was put on the ferry. He could not walk - he needed help. It really was a terrible ordeal for somebody to go through - let alone somebody of his age."

The couple have now complained to the local health board over his treatment.

NHS Orkney say that they are unable to make any comment as a formal process is underway.