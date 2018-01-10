AN IRANIAN who was first refused asylum 12 years ago having been convicted of a sex offences is still living in Scotland despite losing his latest fight against deportation.

Amir Beroghani, 61, spent seven months in prison after indecently assaulting two teenage boys in a swimming pool and community centre has seen his asylum case to remain rejected nearly ten times.

He claims that if he was returned to his native Iran, he would be in danger because he is gay.

The Herald understands that an attempt to seek leave for another appeal was thrown out in March and judiciary sources say there are no other live proceedings.

But the father-of-two is still living in Scotland and claims his asylum case remains active asylum.

In a bizarre legal strategy, Beroghani has cited his sexual crimes as proof of his homosexuality claiming his safety would be jeopardised should he be forced to return to Iran.

Speaking to The Herald, Beroghani, who lives in Glasgow, said: "I'm in Scotland. I have asylum here.”

Alp Mehmet, vice chairman of Migration Watch UK was one of those concerned that the case remained unresolved for so long.

He said: “Those who fail in their claim for asylum and continue to be denied it after due process of the law, as is the case with Beroghani, should be removed at the earliest opportunity.

"The fact that this man is still here is quite baffling.”

It is understood that Beroghani and his family sailed into Britain in 2005, first arriving in Dover before moving north to Glasgow.

His claims for asylum were thrown out in 2005 and 2006 — and it was later that year he was jailed after being convicted of indecent behaviour towards two teenage boys, When details of his asylum bid first emerged six years ago, politicians and campaigners urged the UK Border Agency to deport him immediately.

Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson said at the time: “People will be concerned that he is walking the streets and will want him out of the country.”

In 2008, Mr Beroghani from Glasgow, made a third claim for asylum on the basis “he would face persecution on return to Iran because he would be known as a sex offender and because he was a homosexual”.

Then Home Secretary Theresa May threw out the application and Beroghani immediately appealed to the Court of Session in Edinburgh over the decision.

But his bid was rejected again, and court papers stated: “The immigration judge dismissed his appeal, holding that he had failed to prove to the lower standard of proof applicable in asylum cases that he was a practising homosexual.”

Beroghani appealed again but a second judge agreed with the earlier ruling.

His argument that he would be subjected to such rigorous questioning in Iran that he would reveal his conviction or his homosexuality was also dismissed by the court.

A judicial review was considered by Lord Hodge six years ago but he decided that there was no error in law and dismissed his application.

According to that judgement Beroghani had argued that the immigration judge did not take into account the conviction when assessing the evidence that he was a homosexual.

But Lord Hodge said the judge had taken the conviction into account and “nevertheless it was open to him to find that the appellant was not a practising homosexual... [and] that he had a wife and children in Iran and that the authorities there would not be aware of his conviction. The grounds disclose no arguable error of law.”

After that he said: “I do not understand why the judge did not believe I was a homosexual.”

Since then the the Home Office reconsidered the application and rejected it again, kickstarting a further cycle of appeals.

Details of the latest case developments can be revealed after it emerged that a court order issued by Lord Bracadale in January prohibiting his identification following an inititally unopposed application by Mr Beroghani’s agents was lifted.

It is understood the argument for seeking anonymity was that should Iranian authorities be able to identify Mr Beroghani through media reports there could be repercussions if he was to return. The application was made after reports about his continuing fight for asylum had already been published.

Beroghani has created his own video tribute to Glasgow online.

The order was “recalled” after objections were lodged to the decision and judicary sources confirmed “no order is in force in this case”.

A Judicial Office for Scotland spokesman said: “We can confirm that the application for leave to appeal to the Court of Session was refused on March 23, 2017.”

Beroghani’s legal representatives were contacted for comment but failed to respond.

A Home Office spokesman said they do not routinely comment on individual cases and produced a statement saying: “The UK has a proud history of granting asylum to those who need our protection and each claim is carefully considered on its individual merits.

“Where someone is found not to need our protection we expect them to leave the country voluntarily. Where they do not, we will seek to enforce their removal.”