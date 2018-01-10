DEREK Mackay has denied failing to do his homework for next year’s budget after admitting it had created “unintended consequences”.

The Finance Secretary hit back after being challenged by Tory MSPs Holyrood’s finance committee, and urged Westminster to fix the "anomalies".

Despite Mr Mackay overhauling income tax rates and bands in 2018-19 to make the system more progressive, Scots earning between £33,000 and £43,000 will pay more tax next year, but those earning between £43,000 and £58,000 will pay less.

“How is that fair and balanced?” asked Tory MSP Adam Tomkins.

Mr Mackay said: “It’s an unintended consequence of resetting the whole system and proposing to increase the higher rate threshold.”

Mr Tomkins also asked about thousands of basic rate taxpayers in Scotland potentially losing a £260 Marriage Allowance because they were being put into new starter and intermediate tax brackets.

Mr Mackay said: “It’s my view is that married Scots should continue to have that entitlement. [It] could be resolved in advance of the new financial year with a minor technical change if the UK Government wishes to do it."

Mr Tomkins told him: “My view would be that devolved powers are used in such a way that you’ve done your homework first."

Mr Mackay shot back: “That's not fair, that’s not a fair characterisation. This was not a surprise to us.

“These issues aren’t within our gift to resolve. They are within Westminster’s gift to resolve.

“I cannot give you an assurance that Westminster will see sense and that devolved powers in Scotland are exercised fully. I hope they will take a constructive approach on this.”

Union leaders also questioned Mr Mackay's claim to the committee there was a "consensus" his budget was progressive.

STUC general secretary Grahame Smith said the consensus among public service workers that a real terms increase of £100m for servies next year was "not progressive and not acceptable".