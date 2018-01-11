GLASGOW'S annual book festival, Aye Write!, is to take on the turbulent world of 2018's current affairs with a series of sessions with prominent journalists, writers and politicians.

Authors and writers at the festival, which runs from March 15 to March 25, will appear alongside Baroness Sayeeda Warsi, the former Conservative cabinet minister, journalists Robert Peston and Evan Davis, the Labour politician Baroness Shami Chakrabarti and leading lawyer Aamer Anwar.

Writers appearing at the festival, which this year takes place in venues across the city including the City Halls, Glasgow University and the Tramway, include Val McDermid, Maggie O'Farrell, Ruby Wax, the Makar or National Poet, Jackie Kay, and Professor AC Grayling.

Other people holding events at the festival include Sir Chris Bonington, Brett Anderson, the singer from Suede, the American folk singer Peggy Seeger, and Neil MacGregor, the former director of the British Museum, who will deliver the Tannahill Lecture.

The Wee Write! children's festival will also hold two family days, on March 3 and 4.

The Scottish composer Sir James MacMillan, Anwar, Ms Kay and Dr Adele Patrick will all discuss “The books that made me”.

In total, more than 200 authors will be taking part in Aye Write! 2018.

Among other events, there will be discussions on the legacy of Michael Marra, the late Scottish singer songwriter, the impact of Brexit and "the lessons we learn from the inevitability of death".

The first ever Ian Bell Prize for young journalists will also be awarded, a prize given in honour of the late, acclaimed journalist for The Herald and Sunday Herald.

Councillor David McDonald, the chair of Glasgow Life and the depute leader of Glasgow City Council, said: “Aye Write! makes a welcome return in 2018 and will spread its influence more widely across the city than ever before.

"It doesn’t shy away from asking and trying to answer some of the biggest questions facing us today in society and personally. "However there is just as much focus on life’s pleasures, on the fascinating stories of the lives of others and the pure joy of being captivated by great writing and brilliant stories being well told.

"The programme is broad and imaginative and full of promise for the best Aye Write! yet."

There will an event celebrating The Archers, and another examining the classic British movie Get Carter.

Bob McDevitt, the Aye Write! programmer said: "I’m so excited to share the 2018 Aye Write! Programme with the people of Glasgow, and beyond, as we take over more fantastic venues and bring the leading voices on a wide range of subjects, best-selling, prize-winning and debut novelists, iconic musicians and inspirational sportspeople to the city."