THE convenience store chain owned by the family of nightclub boss Stefan King has widened losses to £400,000 as it continued an expansion plan which is now coming to fruition.
G101’s strategy is to change perceptions of the business from strictly an off-licence chain to a convenience store business offering a larger variety of food and drink.
The firm changed its reporting period in the year, meaning that in a reduced nine month period to March 31 2017 the company achieved revenue of £38.3m, compared with £47.4m in the 12 months to May 2016.
Retail sales, which account for 92 per cent of turnover, increased by £823,117 on a relative basis, to £35.3m.
The business, which was formed in 1981, last reported an operating profit in 2014, having racked up losses of £185,000 and £21,000 in the last two years as it invested in expansion.
Writing in accounts newly filed at Companies House, director Natalie King said the management team was committed to improving the company’s position in the convenience sector. “The aim is to continue to enhance the reputation of the company’s branding as being more than a local supplier of basic limited items, but rather a chain of licensed convenience stores offering a large variety of convenience goods,” she said.
