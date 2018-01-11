YouTube has cut business ties with Logan Paul - after the vlogger received strong criticism for posting a video appearing to show the body of a suicide victim.

The 22-year-old said he felt ashamed and did not expect to be forgiven after filming in Japan's Aokigahara Forest - which is known to be a frequent site of suicides.

The video service, owned by YouTube, has removed Paul from its Preferred Programme where companies can sell adverts on the top 5% of content creators, as well as putting original projects with the US star on hold.

