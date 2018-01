NIGEL Farage has revealed he is on the verge of backing a second referendum on European Union membership to "kill off" the Remain campaign for a generation.

The former Ukip leader suggested a fresh vote would put an end to "whinging and whining" by opponents of Brexit such as Tony Blair, Nick Clegg and Lord Adonis.

Mr Farage, who played a pivotal role in securing the vote to leave the EU, said his mind was changing on holding a second poll.

Appearing on Channel 5's The Wright Stuff, he said: "What is for certain is that the Cleggs, the Blairs, the Adonises will never ever ever give up. They will go on whinging and whining and moaning all the way through this process.

"So maybe, just maybe, I'm reaching the point of thinking that we should have a second referendum on EU membership...unless you want to have a multiple-choice referendum which would confuse people.”

The anti-EU MEP said: "If we had a second referendum on EU membership, we would kill it off for a generation.

"The percentage that would vote to leave next time would be very much bigger than it was last time round. And we may just finish the whole thing off. And Blair can disappear off into total obscurity."

A second poll on the EU, specifically about the final Brexit deal, has been promoted by the Liberal Democrats as well as Tony Blair. The SNP leadership has suggested that if there were no deal, then another vote might prove irresistible while Labour has said it is “not advocating” a second poll.

However, Theresa May has insisted a second referendum would be a betrayal of voters and would also lead to a bad deal in exit talks.

In contrast, Lord Malloch Brown, Chairman of Best for Britain, which opposes Brexit, said: "A second referendum? My message is clear: bring it on.

"This is something that the country needs. Every day we see the disaster of Brexit as we see its impact on our economy, jobs, communities and our society.

"With these comments Nigel Farage is disowning the chaos that trying to leave the EU has wrought on this country. He and his Brexiteer allies have zero idea of what would come next."