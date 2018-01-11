A TEENAGE girl has been left traumatised after she was raped in the early hours of New Year's Day, police said.

The 16-year-old was attacked following a house party in Linwood, Renfrewshire, on January 1.

The victim went outside with a friend and was later approached by two young men.

One of them subjected her to a serious sexual assault.

Detective Inspector Ian Ross said: "Prior to the incident the victim had been bringing in the New Year at a house party with her friends, all of whom were inside when it happened.

"She has been left traumatised by the ordeal and it is absolutely vital that we trace the despicable individual responsible."

One of the men is described as wearing a green/blue hooded top thought to be a camouflage design, while the other wore a dark jacket and a light blue polo top. Both had local accents.

Police say many residents in Atholl Place will have been awake celebrating the start of 2018, and have urged anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious, or noticed the two men, to get in touch.

Mr Ross added: "I would also appeal directly to the companion of the young man involved to come forward and report what he knows to the police.

"The victim has been through a horrendous experience which she will have to live with for the rest of her life. The person responsible has no place in our community and must be arrested as soon as possible.

"Whilst concerning, I would like to reassure the local community that this is an isolated incident and our specialist officers will do everything they can to find the perpetrator and bring him to justice."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the divisional rape investigation unit in Paisley by calling 101.